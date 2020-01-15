Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, (785) 742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Cherie, on the left, and Joan, on the right! Both are females, possible litter mates. These girls are approximately 6 months old, and are both very friendly and cuddly.
Jackie is a super friendly girl who loves to cuddle! She also LOVES to climb on your shoulders and rub on you, and likes to play. If your looking to add a sweet furry friend to your home, come check Jackie out!!!
Meet Colossus! He weighs 13 pounds, and is such a sweet guy who loves to talk to you! This fella is looking for a home!
Peggy has only one eye and three legs, but that doesn’t stop her from lovin’ on these new littles, by the way, Peggy is available for adoption and would be a wonderful furry friend for someone!
These three littles, Astroid, Rocket and Stormy, are at the shelter and will be ready for a home very soon!
If your looking for a feline, come out to the shelter and see what we have!
Meet Eddie, a Jack Russell Terrier, weighing 15 pounds. He is a sweet fella who loves belly rubs and back scratches! Eddie is super sweet and fun and really loves people. He will be vetted this week and be ready to go home, we are estimating him to be 18 months.
Meet Capri, a female pup! We will get more info once vetted this week. Capri is good with dogs and kids and pretty easy to walk on a leash.
Meet Buck (tan) and Filo (B&W). They are both males and are good with dogs and kids! We would love for them to go home together but we can also split them up as well.
Meet Madoc, a 3-4 month old male cattle dog mix! He will be vetted and available soon.
