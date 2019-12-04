Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The shelter is currently full to the brim!! The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Diego is a smaller terrier mix and is one of the sweetest fellas you will meet, he is sure to melt your heart! He is neutered, UTD on vaccinations, hw tested and microchipped. His adoption fee is $165.
Sad to say that Gertrude was returned to the shelter. She finally, finally, after many months of looking, found her home. She didn’t do anything wrong, the fellow feline just didn’t want her there. She was fine with the cat, the cat just decided there was not to be a dog at the house! The adopters choose not to get a refund but instead, use their adoption fee for her so she is fully sponsored!
Now that Nova was adopted, poor Nomad is crying, seriously! He came into the shelter with Nova and all though we are thrilled she found her home, this fella is sad. These two were a bonded pair and he was crying when she left.
Both Gunner(white) and Samantha(Brown) arrived at the shelter a few months ago.
Today Samantha is just finishing HW treatment and will be ready for a home for the holidays!
Gunner is recovering from his surgery, he is still needing special care but that we can give him. He has been a trooper thru all of this and will make a great companion to his person soon!
These two kitties are as sweet as they can be! Peggy is the orange girl, not only is she missing an eye but also a leg. She spends her time in the cat room babysitting all the kittens that are frolicking around. This girl would seriously be a great family addition. Marple is another girl who is oh so sweet. Please don't let a simple flaw turn you away, they both need homes, I don't think you would ever regret helping one or both of these gals!
We have recently posted the story of these two kitties! They are FIV positive. Please don't let that stop you from wanting to love on these two. This will not spread to a human or any other animal except another cat but only if bitten. Please be their hero, they are fully sponsored and have no adoption fee.
We have 7 Heeler mix puppies that will be vetted and ready for homes soon.
