Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Katie — she is such a sweet girl and would make a great family addition. She has been spayed, is up to date on vaccinations, HW tested and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $140.
Meet Max, a stunning German Shepherd male! He is 4 yrs old and will be vetted this week! Stay tuned for more details!
Due to family circumstances, Pennzoil is back! She is much whiter tho! She is a yr old German Shorthair Pointer and gets along w/ kids, cats and dogs!
Meet Ella, a 1 yr old female! More details to come!
Brody is a 5 yr old Beagle/Terrior mix! He is the sweetest, housebroke, good w/ kids! We will dog and cat test him SOON
We have a plethora of kitties at the shelter! Between the shelter, foster and St. Joe Petsmart, we have 45!
Please, if you are considering adding a feline to your home, come see us, we have been having to turn down kitties in need as we are just so full and can’t help those who need us.
