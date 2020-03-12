Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Sue, she is an Anatolian Shepherd pup. She is oh so sweet and is a pretty good size girl, stay tuned for more details/
Abby approximately 2 yrs old. 38 lbs. Short Haired Border Collie mix. She is good with cats and kids. We will dog test this week. She will be spayed, UTD on vaccinations, hw tested and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $140.
Abbott, Abby’s male pup is 10 lbs. 3 months. He is the sweetest. Loves kids at the shelter!! He will be neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is $165.
This is Merle, a 3-4 month old Cattle dog mix male pup. He is a lil shy but a total sweetheart! Good with dogs, cats, & kids. Just look at his lil speckled nose.. ? He will be neutered, UTD on vaccinations and microchipped. His adoption fee is $165.
Charlie is a 2.5 yrs, 75 lbs. Shepherd mix girl. Good with kids but she is energetic. Good with dogs with a proper introduction. Good with cats. She is spayed, up-to-date on vaccinations, micro chipped and heartworm tested. Her adoption fee is $140.
Marsha aka Spot! She is good with kids, cats and dogs! She is the sweetest girl ever and has such gentle eyes! She is 1-2 yrs old and is ready for her forever home! She is spayed, heartworm tested, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped.
Her adoption fee is $140.
Lady, female pit mix, weighs 49 pounds. She can be dog selective. She is approximately 1 yr old. She was out of time at a city pound. She is spayed, heartworm tested, up-to-date on vaccinations, and micro chipped. Her adoption fee is only $50.
Happy is seriously one of the nicest dogs we have had in a shelter. He is most likely a lab mix, he is neutered, heartworm tested, up-to-date on vaccinations, and microchip. He loves people and does great with other dogs and cats. His adoption fee is only $50.
Mike is a gorgeous husky mix male. He is good with cats and dogs. Mike is approximate one-year-old, is neutered, is up-to-date on vaccinations, is heartworm tested, and micro chipped. Mike’s adoption fee is only $65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.