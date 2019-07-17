Brown County Humane Society, 2393 Mallard Rd., Hiawatha, KS, 785-742-1976, email: brcohs66434@yahoo.com. Please come out and see all the super wonderful dogs and cats that are available for adoption. The more that can find a home, the more space we have to save more!
Meet Katie, the sweetest girl with GORGEOUS eyes!! More info to come!!
Meet one of the gentlest souls in Brown County.. This is Candy, a 6-7 yr old yellow Lab. She is seriously perfect!! She does great w/ dogs, cats, & kiddos! She is housebroke and loves to sleep on the recliner. Candy does have a history of wandering too far from home. We believe a home with a fenced yard would be best for her.
The shelter took in 10 mixed breed puppies recently! Mother’s primary breed is lab. Nothing is known about the father. These pups will be ready in a few weeks, stay tuned for updates!
