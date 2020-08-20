The Brown County Sheriffs office has been receiving concerns from county residents about receiving unsolicited packages of face masks from China through the local mail.
Sheriff John Merchant said he has contacted the United States postal inspector in Topeka and he offered the following advice. Complaints of unsolicited face masks from China have been made across the United States. If the package has not been opened, write "RETURN TO SENDER" and take to the local post office.
If the package has been opened and you did not order it, throw it away. The postal inspector stated that he has not been aware of anything dangerous in the facemasks at this time. He did add that the unsolicited packages of seeds have been turned over the to the Kansas Department of Agriculture. As always, if you have any questions, contact your local law enforcement.
