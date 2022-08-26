Things are moving and shaking at the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum.
The foundation for the newest addition to the Ag Museum – the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building – has recently been poured and work on the new building structure is expected to begin next week by Jamesport Builders.
BCHS Director/Curator Lynn Allen said the building is the third building designated and almost entirely funded by the Bruning family. The current building is a pine building designed as a red and white barn in memory of the late Patty Bruning — designed by the BCHS board, Jere Bruning and his family.
The newest addition to the Ag Museum will be a two-story building with a heated floor that will feature a large meeting space, with Jack’s Trains on display, along with pieces from the Bruning collection.
The construction is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year – depending on availability of supplies.
Allen said the BCHS board hopes the building will be partially completed by the Sept. 24 Heritage Days so the community can view the progress.
The BCHS is also building a facility to house a large donation of windmills from Shane Spangler. Anticipation is Spring/Summer 2023 to start construction on the facility, which will be located near the caboose. Allen said the Historical Society is raising funds to pay for the overall cost of the building and any donation or memorial would be greatly appreciated.
She noted that Hiawatha’s BCHS Ag Museum has been chosen as the site for the 2024 International Windmillers Trade Fair Association’s annual meeting. The 2023 meeting is set for the Longhorn Museum in Pleasanton, Texas Sept. 7-9.
Allen said the Historical Society is also working on enhancing storage at the Carwell Building – which is used primarily as a venue for meetings, family gatherings and other events — for additional chairs and a piano that was donated to the Historical Society. She said the Historical Society hopes to raise an additional $5,000 in donations toward this upgrade.
Contact Allen at 785-742-3330 or by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com for information on any of these projects or to make a donation.
