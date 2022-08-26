Ag Museum

Photo By Joey May

The foundation has been poured for the new Jere and Patty Bruning building at the Ag Museum.

 By Joey May

Things are moving and shaking at the Brown County Historical Society’s Ag Museum.

The foundation for the newest addition to the Ag Museum – the Jere and Patty Bruning Memorial Building – has recently been poured and work on the new building structure is expected to begin next week by Jamesport Builders.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.