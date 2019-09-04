SENECA - Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc., announced the appointment of Rod Schroeder as interim president and chief executive officer (CEO).
Schroeder is filling in as interim for Stan Remington, former president and CEO, who has moved out of the area this past week to take another position.
In his role, Schroeder will be a key member of the executive leadership team and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the cooperative’s core business segments until a permanent CEO is hired at the cooperative. Based at Ag Partners headquarters in Seneca, Schroeder will report directly to the Ag Partners Board of Directors.
With more than 25 years of agriculture management experience, Schroeder brings with him an extensive background in corporate strategy and expertise in the cooperative business model. Schroeder retired in 2013 after leading the Crop Protection division of Winfield Solutions, LLC, a Land O' Lakes Company, since its formation in 2007. Prior to his time at Winfield Solutions, he held positions of increasing responsibility, including CEO, at Aurora Cooperative in Aurora, Nebraska. During his 18-year tenure, the cooperative grew from three to 24 locations and Schroeder was instrumental in the formation of Nebraska Energy, an ethanol producer and Preferred Popcorn, a popcorn processing and marketing company selling globally.
“Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. could not be more excited to have Rod join our team as interim CEO,” said Jason Taylor, chairman of the Ag Partners Board of Directors. “Rod has extensive knowledge of our industry, and a proven track record at succeeding in business. He will serve as our interim CEO for 4-7 months to give the Ag Partners Board of Directors the proper time to thoroughly interview candidates for our next CEO.”
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve at this great cooperative and I look forward to working closely with the dedicated Ag Partners growers and employees," Schroeder said. "Throughout my tenure as interim CEO, I plan to continue to lay the groundwork to lead Ag Partners into a successful future.”
Schroeder will begin his tenure as the Ag Partners interim president and CEO on Monday, Sept. 9.
