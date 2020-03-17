SENECA – The Board of Directors of Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc., announced Monday the appointment of Duane Anderson as president and chief executive officer (CEO).
With more than 20 years of agriculture management experience, Anderson brings with him an extensive background in finance and corporate strategy and has expertise in the cooperative business model. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Great Bend Cooperative located in Great Bend, Kansas. Prior to his most recent role, Anderson has held positions of increasing responsibility in the areas of finance and leadership with several agriculture companies, including AGCO.
“After a thorough selection process, Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. is excited to have Duane join our team as president and CEO,” said Jason Taylor, chairman of the Ag Partners Board of Directors. “Duane’s extensive experience in agriculture and finance, combined with his customer and employee focus will help Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. achieve its vision for the future. We are confident he will continue to guide us in capitalizing on exciting opportunities that will help us to grow our business.”
Commenting on his appointment, Anderson said, “I am honored to have the opportunity to serve at this great cooperative and I look forward to working closely with the dedicated Ag Partners farmerowners and employees. I see great potential in this cooperative, and together, we will work as a team to lead Ag Partners to a stronger tomorrow.”
Anderson will begin his tenure as the Ag Partners president and CEO on Thursday April 23, 2020.
