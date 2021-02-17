Ag Partners Coop has announced a new program that is designed to give back to schools in the communities that they serve.
Through this program, they will donate a portion of sales from every gallon of fuel sold at their cardtrol locations from Jan. 1, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2021, to area booster clubs. Donations from the Denton Cardtrol will be distributed to the Doniphan West Mustang Booster Club in Highland. Robinson, Willis and Powhattan Cardtrol donations will go to the Red Hawks Booster Club in Hiawatha. All donations will be calculated and distributed quarterly.
Community is a core principle of the cooperative system. Being owned by the patrons means that profits stay in the communities they came from, and Ag Partners is constantly looking for ways to contribute to the organizations that make rural communities what they are. Some of the most important of these organizations, of course, are the schools.
“We are very excited about this opportunity to give back to our communities and being able to help our local school districts provide extra benefits to our youth," said Eric Osterhaus of Ag Partners Coop. "It is very important to us here at Ag Partners Coop that we build relationships within our communities and find opportunities to give back. We will look to continue to find other organizations and clubs to partner with in the future."
The pumps will accept Ag Partners patron cards. If you are an Ag Partners patron interested in having a patron card or would like to become a patron, please call the Main Office at (785) 336-6153, choose Option 2, and speak to Lisa or Eric.
