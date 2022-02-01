Ag Partners Cooperative would like to congratulate Ross Plumberg for his election to the Land O’Lakes Board of Directors, serving in the Region 3 Producer Role.
“We want to congratulate Ross on his appointment to the Land O’Lakes Board of Directors. As a local cooperative, active participation with our regional partners is critical to the success of Ag Partners Cooperative,” said Wes Spohr, Ag Partners Cooperative President & CEO. “With his experience and understanding of the cooperative system, the Region 3 members will be well represented on the Land O’Lakes board.”
Plumberg currently serves as a member of the Ag Partners Cooperative Board of Directors. He previously served as a Land O’Lakes Regional Council Representative, Nomination Chairman from 2020-2022, and was on the Land O’Lakes Steering Committee in 2021. Ross lives and farms in the Vermillion area and serves in multiple leadership roles within his community. His term will begin March 2 at the Land O’Lakes Annual Meeting, where the company is celebrating its 100-year anniversary.
“I am humbled to be elected and very excited that I can be a representative of a company that supports its member-owners, rural communities and shares the value of the cooperative system to help advance the future of agriculture,” Plumberg said.
