This past week, Ag Partners presented six donations to area schools for the first quarter of their 2021 "Fuel Your Vehicle And Your School" program. The program, which donates a portion of sales from every gallon sold at Ag Partners' cardtrols, is new this year.
"We are very pleased with our first-quarter results in this program," said Eric Osterhaus, VP of Energy. "Obviously, as we head into the spring and summer months, we hope to continue to see an increase in our sales volume. We are very proud to be able to support our local school booster clubs and we are continuing to evaluate this program to find other local organizations and clubs to help support in the future."
The Nemaha Central High School Booster Club & NCEMS PTO, the Red Hawks Booster Club, the CHS Panther Booster Club, the SPPS PTO Booster Club, the Eagle Booster Club, and the Mustang Booster Club each received a donation, totaling over $1,200. Sales were collected at cardtrol locations in Seneca, Robinson, Willis, Powhattan, Corning, Axtell and Denton and distributed between schools either in those towns or nearby.
Donations will be made every three months for the remainder of 2021.
