This month, Ag Partners Cooperative, Inc. was able to present $10,000 in donations to two area organizations.
Both donations were made with the help of CoBank’s Sharing Success program, which contributed half of the total dollar amount. The first recipient was the Hiawatha Community Foundation on behalf of their Little Hands Fund.
“With childcare being such a critical need for the local community, we are privileged to help support the Little Hands Early Childhood and Development Center through the Hiawatha Community Foundation,” said Wes Spohr, Ag Partners President & CEO.
A check was presented to Virginia Freese, Hiawatha Community Foundation Board President by Spohr and Ben Walker, Ag Partners CFO.
The second recipient was the Highland Community College Foundation for use towards their Precision Ag and Diesel Technology programs.
“Ag Partners is pleased to continue our support of the Highland Community College Foundation,” said Spohr, “these programs provide valuable training for future members of our industry.”
Spohr, along with Lacey Dalinghaus, HR Director, and Ben Zimmerman, VP of Ag Services, presented a check to Keith Jaloma, Executive Director of the HCC Foundation.
