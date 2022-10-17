Corn picking wasn't just for the old-time machinery - people were encouraged to hand pick as well. Lane Flach carries his very own bucket harvest at the event, where his great-grandfather had brought an antique picker.
Farmers from near and far brought out their antique farm equipment to the Old Time Corn Picking Day at the Brown County Ag Museum in Hiawatha Saturday.
An annual event, sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society, the Corn Picking Day was originally started 5 years ago by a Hiawatha High School senior Nathan Wright as an FFA project. The event was started at the Ag Museum, then held on the family farm one year. The past few years the Historical Society took the reins to keep this tradition going, along with help from the Antique Tractor Club. A little over 7 acres with corn is planted annually just south of the Ag Museum barns and other buildings to be harvested for corn picking day.
Larry Day, Historical Society vice president, said they were very pleased with this year's outcome, as farmers came from neighboring counties as well as from Missouri for the annual event....
...To read more about this event - a flashback of local agricultural history - read our special ag insert in today's edition that features not only the corn picking event, but a feature on the Inquisitive Farmwife, news on the upcoming Women in Ag and a peek at how harvest is going.
