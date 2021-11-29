The Albany Historical Society is coordinating an effort to relocate the Rock Creek Church that has been located at Sycamore Springs since the early 1980s.
Pastor Cheryl Mishler, whose family members were charter members of the church and is ordained through the Church of the Brethren is helping on behalf of the Albany Historical Society and the church. She said most churches in the surrounding area have had the blessing each spring and summer of holding church services in the former Rock Creek Church of the Brethren which has been located at Sycamore Springs since the early 1980’s. At least 153 weddings have been held in the church building since it was moved to Sycamore Springs, and a number of funerals have also taken place there.
Mishler said that when Sycamore Springs was purchased this year from long time owners, (and long-time former Rock Creek Church of the Brethren members), Dale and Betty Aue, the new owners chose not to open the church for use and offered it to Albany Historical Society, not far from its original location, 6 miles N. of Sabetha.
The Rock Creek Church of the Brethren (German Baptist Brethren) Cemetery still remains where the church stood, across the road from where the former Rock Creek School, store, and gas station once stood.
Mishler said the Historical Society hopes to raise funds for the moving cost, a new foundation, and extensive renovations which are needed. The Historical Society plans to locate the church south of the rock school house with the entrance facing west. Future plans include a basement, restoration of the pipe organ, central air conditioning among others. The church will be available for services during the spring, summer, and fall and also for weddings and funerals. The Albany grounds are free to use as are their many amenities.
Mishler shared some history of the church. Between the years of 1878-1886, the Church of the Brethren expanded westward, with members in plain dress and bonnets from Illinois, Virginia, and Pennsylvania moving to Brown and Nemaha County Kansas (hence the name “Pennsylvania Avenue” N. E. and W. of Sycamore Springs). By 1881 there were over 200 members of the Pony Creek Church of the Brethren, northwest of Morrill. As was typical of the Church of the Brethren, their calling was always to develop other congregations and reach out to others in the Name of Jesus. They, themselves were called, “Radical Disciples of Christ.”
From this congregation the Morrill and Sabetha Churches of the Brethren were born. Five years later the Sabetha congregation numbered over 200 members and so the decision was made to create another congregation north of Sabetha. Land was purchased from Cyrus J. Mishler for the church building, cemetery, and church grounds for $55.00. The building was erected the following year at the cost of $1,665.00. In later years a large bell tower was added.
Charter members of the church were: Cyrus J. Mishler, Hattie Mishler, Ephriam Cober, Barbra Cober, George Sperline, Sarah Sperline, Abigal Sperline, Wm. H. Lichty, Hannah Lichty, E.J. Beegly, Amanda Beegly, Delilah Bigley, Michael Beegly, Anias Cober, Barbara Cober, Susan Kaub, Annie Bingham, Wm. Bingham, Lydia Fike, Lucinda Care, Wm. H. Miller, Sarah Miller, Lizzie Thomas, Susan Hart and John Emert.
The church closed in 1979 and its records were sent to McPherson College - the church college - where they remain in the library. The congregation joined the Sabetha and Granada Churches of the Brethren which had unified. In the early 1980’s it was moved to Sycamore Springs by the owners Terry Tietjens and Jerry Tietjens, who was a member of the church. Terry and Jerry moved a large pipe organ into the church; it remains there and will be moved with the building.
Trinity Church of the Brethren, located at 2nd and Main in Sabetha, has donated $500 as a challenge to other churches in the area which will be able once again to hold church services in this historical church, enjoy a picnic, and the various activities at Albany Historical Society.
Monetary contributions may be sent to Albany Historical Society c/o of Alan Meyer, 112 S. US Highway 75, Sabetha, Ks. 66534 or you may contact Alan at 785-285-0025.
