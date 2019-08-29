While students are still settling in at Hiawatha Elementary School for the new academic year, parents are also settling into a new drop-off system that includes a bus loading zone along Miami Street.
While congestion always seems to happen around 7:50 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in front of the elementary school, a new flow of traffic is hoping to help that. In previous years, buses — and parent traffic — flowed together around the drive and it seemed that everyone was busy trying to avoid each other while still getting their students safely in the front door.
With the total restructuring of Miami Street as part of the city sales tax street projects, the school district decided a revamping of loading and parking was long overdue — especially for the bus zone.
Principal Paul Carver said the new system revolves around two objectives: student safety and finding the best process for the flow of traffic.
“I think the transition is going well,” he said. “While no system is perfect and no change without its confusion, we do think that we’ve maximized student safety and created a viable solution to increase the speed of pick up and drop off.”
With the new system comes a two-way street — literally. What once was a one-way drop off zone with an entrance off Miami to the east of the parking lot is now a two-way lane. Parents enter the two-way lane — marked by white cones along the center — travel around the flag pole to park in the lot and walk their students over to the school. Cars can either exit out the other lane of traffic around the flag pole, or through an exit at the east end of the parking lot.
Buses are no longer in the same lane of traffic. When the contractors for the city street project reached the area near the school, they poured a concrete bus loading zone that allowed for all seven buses to park out of traffic along Miami Street. A crossing guard is stationed just in front of the buses to the west to help students walking home cross both Miami and Sixth streets, if needed.
Following a busy day at school earlier this week — about 3:25 p.m. the students were led by school staff out of the building in groups designated for each bus — in a very orderly fashion. Once the buses were loaded, they turned south onto Sixth Street — as Miami to the west of the Hiawatha Elementary is still closed due to the street and water line projects — on their way to the Middle School and High School for more pick-ups.
Carver said that they have noticed inclement weather causes a bit of a slow down as it increases the number of people driving to drop off kids around the lane — rather than parking in the lot to walk them into the building. This does create a lot more congestion in front of the building, so parents are encouraged to park in the lot as much as possible — rather than stopping in the lane.
“We encourage parents to plan ahead when the weather is poor and also be patient as delays may be possible,” Carver said. “We ask that parents park in the parking lot if they need to walk their child to school or pick them up from school.”
