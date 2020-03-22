Hiawatha Municipal Court is continuing all cases scheduled for the month of April in response to Kansas Supreme Court Admin. Order 2020-PR-016, the restriction of access to the public at Hiawatha City Hall, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
All Court Appearances currently scheduled for April 7, 2020, will be continued by the Court until June 2, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. All Court Appearances currently scheduled for April 21, 2020, will be continued by the Court until June 16, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. Currently, all scheduled May Court dates will remain in place. Participants will be notified by first class mailing of any changes in the date of future sessions of the Court.
If you are supposed to appear in Court and your address has changed, please contact the Court Clerk at (785) 742-2156 or cityofhiawathamunicipalcourt@gmail.com with your current address. You may also call the Court Clerk to arrange for Court payments by credit or debit card. All other payments, until further notice, should be in the form of a check or money order placed in the United States Mail, postage prepaid, to Hiawatha Municipal Court Clerk, 413 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, Kansas 66434.
The Court Clerk’s office will remain open during normal business hours; however, public access to the Court Clerk is restricted to telephone and email only until further notice.
