Stacie's Dance Academy is preparing for its eighth annual Christmas show to benefit the Brown County Jingle Bell Christmas Store.
This year, the performance is called "All I Want for Christmas," and is set for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the Hiawatha High School auditorium. As usual, admission is a new toy for the Christmas store. Monetary donations are also accepted.
Stacie Newell said she will have dancers between the ages of 2-18 dancing and singing. The performances include tap, jazz, lyrical, pointe and ballet.
