All NEK-CAP, Inc. Offices and Centers, across the 16-county service area, will remain closed thru Sunday, May 3, due to the extended Kansas statewide Stay-at-Home Order.
According to a statement from the organization: "In these uncertain times, our agency is trying to support individuals and families in need through an online Kiosk for applications and staff will follow up by phone or email. We understand this is not the best way to serve you, however keeping our customers and staff safe if our upmost importance at this time. Please visit our website www.nekcap.org and Facebook page for more information and updates. We hope you are all staying well and safe."
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Jeanette Collier, NEK-CAP, Inc. Executive Director at (785) 741-2183 or jcollier@nekcap.org #SaferatHome #BeCommunityAction
