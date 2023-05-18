The Morrill Public Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Program "All Together Now" on Wednesday, May 24.
The library will have an all day Summer Library Program kick-off that day with door prizes, games and treats. Staff will be available to help anyone get registered. The program will run through July 14 and every reader is challenged to read a total of 10 hours this summer. This is 100 books for Pre-K.
For the Summer Reading Challenge on Beanstack, patrons can earn reading badges and additional activity badges - which are for fun challenges like going on the summer StoryWalk, attending a library family movie or checking out the library's digital collections. Completing these badges will earn two tickets for our grand prize drawings.
Readers just need to get the Beanstack app or go online to sign up at hiawathalibrary.beanstack.org. Pick the reading challenge that's just right for them - all ages are invited - log your reading, do activities, earn badges and win prizes!
Some of the reading prizes for kids and teens include book bundles, Librarian for a day, private movie event, wooden puzzles, Instax Mini 11, Melissa and Doug Art Easel and Play Mat and Community Helper tents. Prizes for adults include book bundles, Chamber Bucks, family picnic basket and a Kindle Fire HD 10.
In addition to reading, the library will have several fun summer events for all ages that include family movie events, a StoryWalk, Community Scavenger Hunt, virtual field trips along with Community Helper Wednesdays, the Library at the Farmers Market and Talking Fingers: American Sign Language four-week class (registration required).
In addition, the library sponsors other adult events throughout the summer that are also held all-year long. These events include the Morning Book Club, Diverse Voices Book Club, Evening Book Club, a True Crime Book Club, Writer's Group, Quilters Club, Knitting Club and Senior Socials.
The library is sponsoring a Juneteenth special event with the Diverse Voices Book Club on June 17 and the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment will be sponsoring programs each month.
The Summer Reading Program will end July 14 with the Kindness Carnival and Summer Program Celebration at 4 p.m. at the Fisher Center with door prizes, carnival games, food and treats along with the grand prize announcements and more.
Go to hiawathalibrary.org for more on the Summer Reading Program schedule of events or follow the Morrill Public Library on Facebook.
