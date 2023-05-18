2023 May, Jun, Jul

The Morrill Public Library is kicking off its Summer Reading Program "All Together Now" on Wednesday, May 24.

The library will have an all day Summer Library Program kick-off that day with door prizes, games and treats. Staff will be available to help anyone get registered. The program will run through July 14 and every reader is challenged to read a total of 10 hours this summer. This is 100 books for Pre-K.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.