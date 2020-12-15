Stuart Aller of Hiawatha recently joined Coughlin Law Office in Sabetha as a licensed patent agent.
Aller passed the Patent Bar Exam in August 2020 and completed his registration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in October. Only registered patent attorneys and agents are permitted to practice before the US Patent Office in patent matters. Aller graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Life Sciences and Natural Resources & Environmental Sciences. Aller previously taught science at Hiawatha Middle School and worked as a scientist for the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
As a patent agent at Coughlin Law Office, Aller works directly with inventors to prepare patent applications. After interviewing inventors about their new ideas, Aller helps the client assess whether a patent is likely to issue. With Aller’s assistance, clients may obtain patents that allow them to prevent others from using their inventions for up to 20 years. Aller also enjoys camping and hiking with his wife and three children and serving his church family.
Coughlin Law Office also welcomed Jodi Roth, who is the new friendly face and voice greeting clients. Roth has taken over the legal assistant position from Kara Goodman, who remains on staff as a trademark specialist. Roth recently moved from Silverton, Oregon, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Oregon State University and has several years’ experience working in professional service industries and as a Spanish interpreter. Outside the office, Roth enjoys long road trips, cooking, spending time with her church family, and meeting new people.
Coughlin Law Office has been offering business and patent legal services in northeast Kansas since 2012. Patent attorney Daniel Coughlin recently appeared on Topeka’s KTWU’s “Working Capital” Episode 504 explaining the importance of intellectual property for businesses. The episode is available to view online at: http://watch.ktwu.org/video/working-capital-504-vspfc6.
More information about Coughlin Law Office is available at https://www.facebook.com/CoughlinLawKansas, https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanpat, www.CoughlinLawOffice.com and www.KanPat.com.
