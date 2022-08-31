A local alpaca farm will be opening its gates to the community on Sept. 17 for Alpaca Day at Grace Acres Ranch.
Typically in September, alpaca owners from across North America will celebrate the annual National Alpaca Farm Days.
This is the second year for Grace Acres to participate as the ranch — located 3 miles west of Hiawatha on U.S. 36 Highway — has lots to share with everyone.
The reason behind the National Alpaca Farm Days is to bring the public in to farms and ranches across the nation so people can learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce and why the alpaca business is perfect for environmentally conscious individuals.
Owners Derrick and Sunshine Letsinger said Grace Acres Ranch will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on that Saturday — which also coincides with the U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt.
Top Videos
They said there will be lots of babies to visit — alpaca, goats and donkeys — and they are planning a free hot dog lunch while supplies last.
There will be free kids activities along with local handmade craft vendors. There is no admission charge and everyone is welcome to stop by.
Grace Acres Ranch is located at 1022 US Highway 36 just 3 miles west of Hiawatha. Parking is located along the fence just outside of the gate.
To learn more about Grace Acres Ranch, visit call Derrick at (209) 988-3094 or follow the ranch on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.