Amberwell Health announced the addition of the Sudbeck Thompson Allied Rehabilitation Services (STARS) therapy team to the Amberwell family of services.
According to a news release from Amberwell, therapy services will continue at Amberwell Hiawatha under the name of Amberwell Rehabilitation Services.
Since 2003, Northeast Kansas hospitals, nursing homes, home health agencies, schools, and businesses have received excellent rehabilitation services from STARS. Amberwell Health officials say they are excited to welcome the therapy team to Amberwell and looks forward to expanding rehab services throughout the area through the acquisition.
In addition to serving the rehabilitation needs of area businesses and healthcare organizations, integrated rehabilitation services at Amberwell Hiawatha improves the continuity of care for the orthopedic patients of Dr. Brian Duncan. Dr. Duncan is now seeing patients for both surgeries and clinic appointments at Amberwell Hiawatha and provides excellent orthopedic care from the initial consult through the recovery stage through the growth of Amberwell rehabilitation services.
As Amberwell Hiawatha approaches the one-year anniversary of affiliation with Amberwell Health, hospital officials say the growth of orthopedic care and rehabilitation services is significant progress in ensuring the Hiawatha area community can continue to access excellent patient care close to home.
"Thanks to the hard work of dedicated employees, operational process improvement has enabled the organization to reinvest into buildings, technology, and people to ensure healthcare thrives in Hiawatha," according to the news release.
