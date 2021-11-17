The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation announced that due to the support of the community for its fundraisers, the group was able to help purchase critical equipment for the hospital in 2021.
The Foundation announced the Annual Golf Tournament had a great turnout, which helped with fundraising.
The Foundation assisted Amberwell Hiawatha by purchasing the following critical equipment in 2021:
Newborn mannequins for CPR training — $2,195
Post-partum hemorrhage cart — $1,103
Infant hearing screening monitor — $11,887.82
Three Stryker wheelchairs — $10,141.26
Hospital wide call system — $205,415
Four ER beds — $55,000
While the Foundation was able to assist with purchasing critical care equipment, officials with the group wanted to let the community know that there is always a need.
“While we have delighted in hosting you at our past events, 2021 has really challenged the Foundation, once again canceling many of our events we greatly enjoy sponsoring,” according to Foundation board members. “The Foundation Board pledges to continue to use your gifts in ways that serve our community by supporting our hospital.”
Contributions may be made to: Amberwell Hiawatha foundation, 300 Utah St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. The Foundation is a 501 (C)(3) non-profit corporation and contributions may qualify for an income tax deduction. Consult with your tax preparer with questions. Those interested may donate to Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation through the Hiawatha Community Foundation at any time throughout the year.
Foundation Board members are Kristin Rosenberger-President, Katie Geisendorf-Vice President, Del Elffner-Treasurer, Joyce Bauer-Co-Secretary, Sarah Gerving-Co-Secretary, Denise Bigham, Greg Wilga, Bob Freese, Jan Hermesch.
