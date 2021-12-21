The Amberwell Hiawatha Foundation’s 2022 Happy New Year’s Eve party is from 8:30 p.m. -12:30 a.m. at the Fisher Center Friday evening.
This event is a benefit for the hospital’s Foundation, which raises money to purchase equipment and help in other financial ways.
Special guest emcee for the event is Kyle Olson. There will be music, friends and a cash bar.
Kristen Rosenberger with the Foundation said this year’s event is to help raise money to purchase a new call system, which has an estimated cost of over $200,000.
Due to COVID, this past year, the Foundation has only been able to have one event, which was the annual Golf Tournament.
However, she said there has continually been needed items to be purchased such as:
New Born Mannequin $2,195
Post Partum Hemorrhage Cart $1,103.00
Infant Hearing Screening Monitor $11,887.l82
Stryker Wheelchairs for ER and IP $10,141.23
ER beds $55,000
Rosenberger said the Foundation purchased the above items, and are now in need of financial support to fund the call light system which will benefit not only inpatients, but also ER and Maternal Care departments. She said a new system would be an upgrade to the original system which was installed in the 1980s.
“The new system will allow for better patient safety and can be programmed for alerts which can be connected into the call light system such as turn times, etc.,” she said.
The ER beds the Foundation purchased replaced ones that were more than 20 years old.
Rosenberger said the new beds feature in bed weights, thicker mattress for increased patient comfort, and built in X-ray cassette holders so the patient is not required to be moved. The wheelchairs, which the Foundation raised money to purchase, are larger making it more ergonomic for staff during transport and the parts are secured in place, but completely move out of the way for safe patient access and transfers.
Contact Del at 785-741-2014 for ticket information for the event.
