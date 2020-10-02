Fairview Kansas local farmer Brett Trentman recently directed a 2020 $2,500 America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation, sponsored by Bayer Fund, to the Fairview Walnut Township Volunteer Fire Department.
Colby Rosenberger Fire Chief in expressed his gratitude.
“Thank you to Brett for nominating the Fairview Walnut Township Volunteer Fire Department to receive the Grow Communities donation of $2500,” he said. “We are using the donation to purchase professional radios that each of the firemen carry. We get most of our donations in the early spring through our Fireman’s Pancake Benefit event, but other months are slim on donations. Due to the 2020 Covid pandemic this year the Fairview Walnut Township Volunteer Fire Department has not been able to host this event”.
The America’s Farmers Grow Communities program, sponsored by Bayer Fund, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities.
Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.
The America’s Farmers programs have given more than $57 million to rural America since 2010.
Each August, farmers can enter for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“Farmers truly understand the needs of their communities and where the opportunities to strengthen them exist. We partner with them to identify the nonprofit organizations that benefit from Grow Communities donations,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Each donation shines a light on the organizations that are making a positive difference in rural communities across the country. Bayer Fund is proud to partner with farmers to give back in rural America.”
