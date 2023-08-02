170908_hwnews_keith

Keith Olsen brings up the rear, following around three dozen tractors of various size and age, during his annual Tractor Cruise on Labor Day.

 By Joey May

The Northeast Kansas Annual Tractor Cruise is again planned for Monday Sept. 4.

This is an annual event planned by Keith Olsen of Everest to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.

