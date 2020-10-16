Hiawatha High School’s Nathan Wright is hosting a corn picking event co-sponsored by the Brown County Historical Society/Ag Museum for part of his FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience Project.
The event “Do it 1950’s Style” will be held at a family member’s farm this year, due to restrictions from COVID-19, and will be on Saturday, Oct. 31. This is the HHS senior’s second year for the project.
Last year, around 50 people came to take part in the event — watching the old machinery in action. Visitors witnessed antique equipment like an Allis Chalmers WD-45, a Case corn chopper/picker, and a Massey Harris self-propelled picker, among others, harvest and haul the corn. The Ag Museum’s trolley was even towed next to the field so onlookers could get a close view of the equipment in action.
The corn picking day will start at 11 a.m. at the family farm of Nathan’s grandparents — 2095 Kestrel Rd., 2.4 miles south of the Walmart turn. Bring a picker, box wagon with hoist and vintage tractors. Call the Brown County Historical Society at 742-3330 or by email at bchsdirect@gmail.com for more information. Social distancing and masks are requested.
