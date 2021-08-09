The Annual Northeast Kansas Tractor Cruise is set for Monday, Sept. 6.
The annual event - to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation - is set to start at the Everest Middle School and registration is $40 per participant from 8:15-10:15 a.m. at the school.
The cruise will be a 30-minute round trip cruise in Brown, Atchison and Doniphan counties on all blacktop roads. There will be a stop at Lancaster for a meal provided by the Lancaster 4-H Club around 11:30-12. Following the meal, around 1 p.m., the group will leave the school for the trip back to Everest in the direction of K-20 Highway.
For more information contact Keith Olsen at 785-741-0208.
