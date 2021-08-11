After the smashing success of May’s downtown Block Party, Hiawatha’s businesses are getting back in the action, planning another event for Friday, Aug. 13.
The action will kick off at 11:30 a.m., when Ryan Meininger State Farm, RehabVisions and the Aflac Lady of NEKansas will host a walking taco dinner on the 800 block of Oregon. A freewill donation will be accepted to help the Mooney and Nigus families.
Up the street, the Brown County Humane Society is teaming up with Nachtigal Medical Wellness for a Popcorn and Pups event, where visitors can meet the Medical Wellness professionals and take part in free popcorn and water, not to mention the Humane Societies puppies that will be on hand.
Joining them on the 700 block, Heartland Realty will be handing out movie ticket coupons for the Arrow Twin Theater. Wright’s Eclectibles will also be in on the fun, with Nancy’s famous Texas sheet cake on hand.
Make plans now to stop by the attractions bringing everyone downtown on Friday, and keep your eye out for any other downtown businesses that plan to get in on the fun activities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.