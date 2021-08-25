Couples who need a marriage license in September should apply now.
Marriage license processing will be delayed in September due to a database courts use being offline.
The database will be offline Sept. 8-13. The database is managed by the Office of Vital Statistics with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
If you apply for a marriage license by Aug. 31, you will have your license by Sept. 7. If you apply after Aug. 31, your application will be processed after Sept. 14, when the database comes back online.
Apply for your marriage license online at www.kscourts.org/marriage.
