At Monday's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the topic of selecting a candidate to fulfill Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg's remaining term as a commissioner was revisited.
After a lengthy discussion, the group agreed to requesting interested parties to submit a letter of interest to City Hall prior to 5 p.m. on Jan. 3. Candidates who meet all requirements for the position will be allowed 3 minutes to address the commission at the Jan. 9 meeting. City Clerk Lynette Grier will post the requirements on the city's website.
Also at Monday's meeting, Commissioner Becky Shamburg and Interim City Administrator Larry Paine addressed the First and Oregon stoplight concern, reminding citizens to be patient, as the process will be drawn out and not ultimately up to the city. With the intersecting involving a state highway, KDOT is resisting reinstalling a stoplight, after a study in recent years suggested a stop sign could be a more appropriate solution. Shamburg said that the commission will be in contact with legislators to attempt to rectify the situation. The group is still requesting citizens to send letters stating their concerns.
City Administrator Larry Paine discussed a proposed water rate increase. It has been 7 years since the last water rate adjustment, which led to a larger 20 percent increase this year. Paine stated that one-third of citizens will only see an increase of approximately $4, with a rate table determining extra charges for usage over 200 cubic feet. Paine stated that the newly-appointed City Administrator Becky Berger will make yearly adjustments a priority rather than larger increases after an extended delay of change. The commission voted to approve the rate increase.
In other business:
*The meeting opened with a Public Hearing for a budget amendment. With no public comments, the hearing was closed, and the commission approved the amendment.
*The commission agreed to terminate their current Postage Meter and Folder Insert lease and sign a 3 year lease and maintenance agreement with Lineage for $190.18 per month.
*Bachelor Controls had their bid selected for Information Technology services at a cost of $960 per month.
*The commission approved a Resolution waiving GAAP requirements, as well as a Resolution for Corporate Limits and Boundaries necessary because the city added property in the past year.
*The next city commission meeting will be the Tuesday following Christmas, Dec. 27, and will be preceded by a reception for retiring Mayor Bill Collins from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
*Also approved was the Consent Agenda, which included Minutes form the Nov. 28 meeting, Utility Deposit and Credit Refunds, the November 2022 Accounts Payable Report and the Municipal Judge's report, as well as a payment to J&B Contractors in the amount of $23,085.00 for the Police Department ADA ramp, a payment to Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri for the purchase of a 2016 Dodge Charger Police Sedan in the amount of $17,000, a payment to Superior Emergency Response Vehicles for the purchase of a 2022 Dodge Durango Police Pursuit vehicle in the amount of $46,509.89, and a payment to Kansas Municipal Insurance Trust for the 2023 Workman's Comp Premium in the amount of $69,249.00.
