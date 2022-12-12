At Monday's meeting of the Hiawatha City Commission, the topic of selecting a candidate to fulfill Mayor-elect Becky Shamburg's remaining term as a commissioner was revisited. 

After a lengthy discussion, the group agreed to requesting interested parties to submit a letter of interest to City Hall prior to 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.  Candidates who meet all requirements for the position will be allowed 3 minutes to address the commission at the Jan. 9 meeting.  City Clerk Lynette Grier will post the requirements on the city's website.

