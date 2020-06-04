ARC Wild — Where Wild Things Teach is hosting the 2020 Nature Cache as a free event for families in Nemaha and Brown counties in Kansas.
Sherri McNary with ARC Wild said there are 12 geocache tubes hidden in wild places. Six in Nemaha county and six in Brown county. Youth and their families register online and receive a passport with a list of coordinates. They travel to the coordinates and search for the treasure. There are three levels of prizes for teams that collect the stamps hidden in each cache such as T-shirts, water bottles and key chains.
McNary said more than 100 people are already playing since its launch on the June 1. McNary said the event is community focused, family focused, keeps social distancing in mind, brings families together and is 100 percent free! The event is sponsored locally by the Ruth and Roger Wolf Charitable Trust and the fun loving ARC Wild volunteers.
More information can be found at www.arcwild.org.
