Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging receives funding from Meals on Wheels America to support NEKAAA Meals program.
Meals on Wheels America has donated more $22.7 million dollars to support the fight against COVID-19. The Meals on Wheels COVID-19 Response Fund was created to support members of the Meals on Wheels Network in the form of emergency grants. These grants provide much needed support to local Meals on Wheels programs focused on doing all they can to keep older Americans safe and nourished in communities across the country.
