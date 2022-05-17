Gudenkauf Transplanting, located in Maryville, is celebrating 20 years of being in business in May.
James Gudenkauf, owner of the business, said he has provided outstanding workmanship these past 20 years and wants to thank everyone who has transplanted trees or has had trees sprayed or a retaining wall built.
In edition to letting all of his patrons know it has been 20 years since he ha begun the business, Gudenkauf is announcing he will be stepping aside as president of the company and his son, Lucas Gudenkauf - who graduated from JCCC with an AAS in Horticulture Science - will now be filling the position as president.
With the change of officers, the business will be rebranding - with a new name of "Outdoor Visions." The new contact phone number is 785-562-7022 and will remain in Marysville.
"Outdoor Visions" main services will now include landscaping, patio and retaining wall construction, transplanting trees, pesticide applications and landscape maintenance.
James along with Lucas said they have greatly appreciated the support from his fellow accounts over the past 20 years and plans to continue providing outstanding and excellent services for anyone interested in property or yard improvement.
Visit Outdoor Visions on the website at treemover.biz for information posts and photos of work. Or email outdoorvisions@yahoo.com. Find Outdoor Visions on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.