The following are a list of cancellations related to the COVID-19 virus. Please notify of us of any cancellations by emailing joeymay@npgco.com.
In response to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, the Hiawatha World office, 607 Utah St., will be closed to the public until further notice. For questions or concerns, please contact our customer service at 816-271-8500.
We will continue to serve the community by bringing you the news and thank you for your understanding. That said, the Hiawatha World will not be having its Coffee and Cookies on Tuesday. You can still sign up to win a free subscription by going online to https://www.hiawathaworldonline.com/customerappreciation/#// or email joeymay@npgco.com and I will be happy to sign you up! The drawing will be April 1 for this quarter and the prize is a 6-month subscription.
* Hiawatha, Horton and Doniphan West schools are closed March 16-20. Sabetha schools are on spring break this week.
* Little Hands Childcare Center in Hiawatha is closed March 16-20.
* Highland Community College is canceling all classes at all of its sites until March 23.
* Fairview Fire Department's Pancake Feed for March 22 has been canceled.
* Lenten Lunches have been canceled for the season.
* Morrill Public Library is closed for the week of March 16-20.
* Brown County Developmental Services is closed Monday, March 16.
* Muscotah Cancer Support Group cancelled bingo for March 21.
* Breakout is cancelled on Wednesday, March 18 and Wednesday, March 25 at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha.
* The Brown County Historical Society Annual Meeting on Friday, March 20 is being postponed to a later date.
* Due to COVID-19, Arrow Twin Theatres have decided to close March 20-April 13 to ensure health of employees and customers. Normal hours are expected through this week until March 20. Many upcoming movies have canceled releases as well.
* Hiawatha High School Club has cancelled recycling for March 21.
* Weight Watchers in Hiawatha is going to online meetings until April 4, so there will not be a regular Tuesday meeting.
* Craig Foster from the Kansas Commission on Veteran Affairs will not be making his regular monthly stop in Brown County, during the month of March and will reserve decision on April, at a later time. Veterans, their families or survivors who need assistance are encouraged to call or email him: 785-338-2848; craig.foster@ks.gov.
