The Board of Brown County Commissioners returned to discussion of American Rescue Plan Act funds over the past two meetings.
At the July 24 meeting, the commission a quote for the City of Willis siren to Lloyd Group for verification of the $21,594.00 allowable expense, while also submitting a request for $703,035.04 to be reviewed for Road and Bridge Department oiling maintenance. The following Monday, a request for verification of $49,500 to USD 430 was submitted, along with a request to approve the Journal Entry transfer of ARPA funds to the Road and Bridge Department in the same amount of $703,035.04.
At the July 24 meeting, the commissioners approved the purchase of a Solid Waste Loader from SetCo in the amount of $10,062.57, while also entering into an agreement with BG Consultants for the replacement of Bridge OS-2 for $31,500.00.
Hiawatha City Administrator Becky Burger and City Attorney Andy Delaney were present to discuss the dispatch contract that was suspended in 2017. The city requested to see dispatch expenses and the proposal for the equipment upgrade.
CPA Sean Gordon reviewed the proposed 2024 budget at the July 31 meeting. The Commission also voted to participate in a grant with KDOT for the replacement of Bridge OS-265. A press release for Comprehensive Plan interviews was also approved, as were accounts payable in the amount of $767,916.11 and payroll in the amount of $178,415.57.
In other business:
*Road Permit 23-03 was approved.
*There were no objects to Election Pay for the August Primary to be split between 3 current employees of the Brown County Clerk.
*A letter of expectation will be sent to all Brown County employees for use of the training courses offered by KWORCC.
*Jackson Murphy presented benefits offered by Liverty National Insurance.
*Fiscal year end reports and quarterly reports were amended and approved by the Commission.
*Greg Watkins of WATKO Benefits reviewed Blue Cross Blue Shield claim summary, and was asked to get a quote for self-insurance through BCBS in addition to a renewal rate.
*A consensus was reached to submit a revision to the CDBG agreement and consider approval for the next meeting.
