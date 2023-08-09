Courthouse
Photos by Joey May

The Board of Brown County Commissioners returned to discussion of American Rescue Plan Act funds over the past two meetings.

At the July 24 meeting, the commission a quote for the City of Willis siren to Lloyd Group for verification of the $21,594.00 allowable expense, while also submitting a request for $703,035.04 to be reviewed for Road and Bridge Department oiling maintenance. The following Monday, a request for verification of $49,500 to USD 430 was submitted, along with a request to approve the Journal Entry transfer of ARPA funds to the Road and Bridge Department in the same amount of $703,035.04.

