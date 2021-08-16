The State Library of Kansas awarded Morrill Public Library a grant thanks to ARPA funding in the amount of $16,517.
Library Director Erin Verbick said the money from this grant will purchase 10 new laptops for patrons to use in the library, 10 hotspots patrons can checkout, and an 86” DuoBoard smart board to use in the large meeting room.
Verbick said that after unforeseen budget restraints for 2022, library staff began scoping out even more grant opportunities that specifically covered technology expenses to meet the needs of the community. The State Library spread the word about the ARPA-funded grant and after going through the list of items the grant could cover, we jumped at the chance to improve our library’s technology services.
The DuoBoard has an integrated webcam for virtual meetings, a germ-resistant screen, touch-point pens to use the screen as a whiteboard with expansive writing space, and other high-tech options for patrons and staff to use for meetings and events. Organizations in Hiawatha could hold interactive meetings with clients or even the public. Library staff plan on hosting an event once the DuoBoard is installed to showcase its versatility to interested community members.
The 10 Chromebooks will allow for in-library use for patrons who need a quieter workstation, more room to work, or simply would rather have extra distance between themselves and others. Patrons can use them in our study room for proctored exams or small discussion groups. The small meeting room will be available for reservations by September and the Chromebooks would work great for groups that might need to collaborate together on cloud services on individual devices.
As the library has never had such an opportunity, staff members are also looking into more technology-focused program options for patrons of all ages, including introductory technology classes for adults and other web-based classes for middle and high school students.
Verbick said all of the staff members at Morrill Public Library were happy to reach so many patrons during the hardest months of the pandemic with analog materials such as books, craft kits, and distanced storytimes, "because as librarians, we did what we do best – make the most of the supplies on hand."
"We are so excited to offer these new technology options for members of the community!" she said.
This project was made possible in part by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
