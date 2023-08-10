A Brown County Sheriff's Department investigation into stolen property recovered in Brown County has led to three arrests.
Sheriff John Merchant said deputies have worked many hours following up leads and investigating all aspects of theft reports.
"The community has helped immensely by identifying items recovered over the course of several weeks," Sheriff Merchant said.
Based on the investigation, three individuals have been charged in Brown County District Court with charges including felony theft and four arrests made in Richardson County Nebraska's jurisdiction stemming from the initial investigation.
Arrested on July 31 on two counts of felony theft and felony parole violation was Zach Brown, 40, of Highland. Brad Donahue, 45, of Powhattan was arrested July 29 on charges of felony theft, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Levret, 53, of Powhattan, was arrested on Aug. 8 on charges of felony theft, possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. All three were booked into the Brown County Jail.
Sheriff Merchant said stolen items from a burglary in Horton several years ago were also recovered. Several counties in Missouri have identified some of the property and their investigation is ongoing. Brown County has cleared several cases based on this information and Doniphan County has also made several arrests and cleared several cases.
Sheriff Merchant said many search warrants were obtained with the assistance of the County Attorney, including a "Ping" search warrant for cell phone location data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.