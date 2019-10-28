The Richardson County Arts and Humanities Council presents “Good Luck With That,” a series of new paintings by Auburn, Neb. artist Ryan Crotty.
The exhibition will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 with a light reception and a gallery talk by the artist. The talk will be held in the Stalder Gallery inside the Falls City Library and Arts Center, 15th and Stone streets, Falls City, Neb.
Crotty, who was born and raised in Auburn received his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and his Master of Fine Arts in painting from Syracuse University in New York. Since his return to Auburn, and has opened his own studio and produced amazing non-representational paintings. He has also been making a name for himself with multiple exhibitions at the High Noon Gallery in New York and most recently with Galerie Robertson Arès, Montreal, Quebec. Crotty’s artwork was featured this past August in an exclusive article with Design Milk titled “Unpainting: The Ethereal Art of Ryan Crotty.”
According to Crotty, the paintings he creates are “non-representational, abstract works. They are not paintings of the landscape or of the people in this area, yet they are undeniably influenced by them.”
Crotty’s works can be seen on his website at www.ryancrotty.com, as well as in the Stalder Gallery beginning November 1st and running through December 28th during regular library hours. The Falls City Library and Arts Center is open M-Th 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., F 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m. and Sat. 10 a.m. – noon. Questions can be directed to Stalder Gallery Curator, Christina Wertenberger at (402) 245-6034.
