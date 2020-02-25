The Highland Community College “Arts at the Barn” cultural series will debut its 2020 season at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 7 with a concert by Max Hatt and Edda Glass, a highly acclaimed duo with an impressive history of performances across the US including NPR, PBS, NYC's Lincoln Center, DC's Kennedy Center, and the Sundance Film Festival.
Praised for her "impeccable vocal command" (PopMatters) and compared to a gamut of singers from Astrud Gilberto to Billie Holliday, Glass's voice is ultimately "one of a kind...you cannot confuse her with another artist" (New York Theatre Guide).
Their award-winning original music and mesmerizing reinventions of the Great American Songbook and Brazilian classics create a swoon-inducing soundscape of voice and guitar that is both epic and intimate, making one feel "both lost and found, all at once" (New York Theater Guide). If we live in uneasy times, this music is both a reflection and antidote, an escape that is really a healing-in-place. To hear sound clips of this duo, go to maxhatteddaglass.com or on facebook at Max Hatt / Edda Glass.
Admission for this event is $10. The Klinefelter Barn Conference Center is located at 1775 235th St. just east of the Mulberry Rd. exit on US 36 Highway, two miles east of Hiawatha, KS. For more information, contact Lindsey Koch at 785-336-1274 or e-mail at lkoch@highlandcc.edu.
Arts at the Barn is sponsored by the following valued underwriters: LK Creations, Jade Millwrights, Jere & Patty Bruning, Kim Myers-Hummingbird Hill, Jim & Denise Wolney, D Lazy K Ranch, Koch & Co., KNZA FM 103.9, Rainbow Communications, Collins Law Office, Forsberg Family, Sandra Webb, David & Marci Reist, Tice Healthmart (Leland & Debbie Hansen), and M&M Farm (in memory of Hogan)
