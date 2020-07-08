The Horton City Commission held a special meeting in June, and after some discussion about a letter sent to the city regarding the Mission Village Living Center, the commission gave Atchison Hospital CEO Jeff Perry time to speak regarding the nursing home.
Perry stated that Atchison Hospital has been all in on working in Horton, noting that the hospital has invested more than half a million dollars in the Horton Clinic, as well as working to bring other businesses to town. Perry said that they want to be a part of the progress in Horton and he feels that Mission Village would be a big part of what they would hope to do.
Perry spoke about Atchison Hospital’s financial reliability and success, saying that the group has the means, the capital and the experience to make the venture viable long-term, and that he would like to see Atchison Hospital allowed to present a bid.
LaMont Cook then had the floor, and said that the facility is in better shape than it has ever been, with the census up and nearly $180,000 in old debt paid off. Cook, who has a management contract with Jefferson County Memorial Hospital, said that he has told the Mission Village board from day one that they are independent and could make whatever decisions they saw fit. Cook reminded the commission that a year ago he made it clear that he worked with the hospital and that he shared his concerns at that time, stating that he did not want to see his group put in work and money only to have the city seek additional bidders or increase price based on that work. He said that he believes what is happening is exactly what he was concerned about and feels that it is wrong.
At the regular meeting a few days later, the commission approved a bid of $75,700 from Approved Paving LLC for chip and seal. The group also decided to open the city pool after recent COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. The commission approved new dock requests at Mission Lake.
Commissioner Wade Edwards said he had spoken to Joe Koechner of Kex Rx Pharmacy, and found that $18,000 is owed by Mission Village for drugs. Koechner said a payment plan is in place and he is satisfied that they will fulfill their obligations.
