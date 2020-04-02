A 21-year-old Atchison man was arrested Monday in connection with a Brown County child sex case.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill said Johnathan Dean Harvey was arrested on a Brown County warrant Monday, following an investigation by the Hiawatha Police Department. He was arrested at his work place, assisted by the Atchison Police Department.
Hill said Harvey is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child, for allegedly having intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.
Hill said the alleged victim is age 15 and lives outside of Brown County, but the alleged crime took place within the Hiawatha city limits.
Harvey is being held in Brown County Jail, in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
