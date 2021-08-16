The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that an Atchison man was killed in an accident involving three vehicles on Saturday afternoon.
According to the KHP crash lot, the accident occurred about 3 p.m. on K-7 Highway about 3 miles east of Highland
According to the report, Eli Whittaker, 26, of Atchison was driving an ATV, crossing the Wolf River Bridge. Jarret Scholz, 21, of Atchison was driving a UTV and was also crossing the bridge.
Scholz slowed for traffic and Whittaker failed to slow and attempted to avoid striking Scholz' UTV in the rear and swerved to the left. Whittaker clipped the rear of Scholz' UTV, causing his ATV to become airborne and cross into a path of an oncoming car, driven by Donna Caples, 72, of St. Joseph, which struck it. Caples' vehicle struck Whittaker's ATV. Whittaker was not wearing a helmet was pronounced dead at the scene. Scholz, along with a passenger on his UTV, Caples and two passengers in her car were also not hurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.