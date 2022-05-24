The Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha is hosting author James Kenyon for a special event at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8.
James Kenyon was born and raised on a third generation family grain and livestock farm. He grew up caring for cattle, pigs, chickens, and horses near the small town of Bogue, Kansas, population 300. His roots make him a natural candidate for recording the histories of small-town schools and stories from the past decades of these communities.
Kenyon is a retired veterinarian. He treated large and small animals for 40 years (and still helps his 4-legged friends). He is also an Iditarod volunteer doctor; husband, father, grandfather; active community volunteer; reader; and poet. Kenyon's books include Golden Rule Days: History and Recollections of 109 Closed Kansas High Schools.
The public is welcome to this special event at the library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.