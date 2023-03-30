EMS Student Threat

The Brown County Sheriff advised of an alleged threat involving a student at Everest Middle School on Wednesday.

“I would like to commend USD #430 on their commitment to keeping students and staff safe,” said Sheriff John Merchant. “When the potential threat was discovered, school personnel immediately acted and involved law enforcement who were on scene very quickly. An investigation was launched, and the juvenile involved was taken into custody swiftly and without incident. In situations involving juveniles, State Law limits how much information we can provide due to the ages of the individuals involved.”

