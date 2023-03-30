The Brown County Sheriff advised of an alleged threat involving a student at Everest Middle School on Wednesday.
“I would like to commend USD #430 on their commitment to keeping students and staff safe,” said Sheriff John Merchant. “When the potential threat was discovered, school personnel immediately acted and involved law enforcement who were on scene very quickly. An investigation was launched, and the juvenile involved was taken into custody swiftly and without incident. In situations involving juveniles, State Law limits how much information we can provide due to the ages of the individuals involved.”
Sheriff Merchant said he wanted to advise that the investigative reports were forwarded to the Brown County Attorney, who was actively involved with our office in this matter and was consulted during the investigation and detention of the suspect, and formal charges have been filed in Brown County Juvenile Court against the suspect involved.
“Many rumors have reportedly spread through the community which are simply not true,” he said. “Our respective agencies work together on response protocol and the issue was dealt with swiftly and appropriately. I would like to remind everyone that students, staff, parents, and the public have a responsibility to report to law enforcement immediately upon having safety concerns when it comes to school safety.”
A copy of the letter that USD#430 sent to parents is attached.
