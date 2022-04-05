Local law enforcement are investigating a two-vehicle fatality accident that occurred before 8 a.m. Tuesday morning near the vicinity of Goldfinch and 170th.
No official report has been made by any law enforcement and the Hiawatha World will provide an update on the accident report when it becomes available.
USD 415 Hiawatha school officials have released a statement concerning the accident and emphasized that "NO district vehicles were involved in this accident."
According to the school statement on the district's Facebook:
"We have been made aware of an accident before school this morning. At this point, the administration is working with law enforcement to gather more information. We are told that this accident has involved families of students in our district. As the Highway Patrol continues its investigation, we will make you abreast of any additional information as it is released.
Thank you for your patience and understanding.
USD 415 Administrative Team & SRO
NO district vehicles were involved in this accident."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.