the Brown County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing aluminum ramp that fell off delivery truck on West Oregon on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff, at approximately 10 a.m. a 10-12 foot aluminum ramp used for deliveries, fell off of a delivery truck on West Oregon Street near US 36 Highway. The delivery driver did not notice this and a very short time later, an eyewitness noticed a man driving a green Chevrolet long bed pickup, approximate 2004 year, jumped out and threw the ramp in the bed of the pickup and drove east down Oregon street.
"We would like to encourage the person to return the ramp to the Sheriffs office as soon as possible, no questions asked. I have faith that the person who picked up the ramp will do the right thing. If it is not returned, a charge of 'felony theft of lost or mislaid property" could be imposed on the subject who took the ramp."
