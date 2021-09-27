The Sac & Fox Police Department reported a body was found on the side of road on the reservation Thursday afternoon.
Sac & Fox Police Chief Michael McDonald reported that at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23, officers responded to a call of a man in the ditch at approximately 657 Avenue and 702 Road on the Sac & Fox Reservation on the Richardson County, Neb., side of the road.
Chief McDonald said that upon arrival, the Sac & Fox officer found a man along 702 Road in the north ditch that was unresponsive and appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Richardson County Sheriff deputies also responded.
He said the Richardson County Sheriff's Office declared the man deceased upon their arrival.
The deceased man was transported to Douglas County Nebraska Coroner's Office for an autopsy. His name is not being released at this time.
