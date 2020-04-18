A 74-year-old Fairview woman died as a result of injuries sustained in a fire early Thursday morning.
The Brown County Sheriff John Merchant identified said Delores Goens was killed in the fire, that was reported approximately 3:19 a.m. near the junction of US 36 Highway and Sycamore Street in Fairview. The victim's name was not immediately available until family members were notified.
Goens and her husband initially escaped the burning structure, but family members told authorities that she went back in to retrieve her dogs.
Responding agencies were Fairview, Sabetha and Powhattan Fire departments, Squad 48, Town and Country ambulance, Brown County Sheriffs deputies and Sac and Fox Police.
Merchant said no foul play is suspected, but the fire marshals office will investigate, as is standard procedure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.